The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead, the largest paper in North Dakota and western Minnesota, seeks an energetic and resourceful night editor to masterfully edit afternoon and evening copy, which includes a variety of news and sports content as well as some broadcast script rewriting. This is strictly an editing role, with no page design responsibilities. This Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper on the northern Plains reaches more than 35,000 highly-engaged daily readers and boasts the region’s most popular news website, averaging more than 10 million pageviews a month. Many of our journalists move on from here to major-market dailies. Those who stay have great opportunities for advancement with us or within our parent company’s regional footprint, spanning four Upper Midwest states. And while we value experience, newer journalists with strong work ethics and great editing abilities will be considered for the position, which offers competitive pay and benefits. Apply by Aug. 15. Send a cover letter and resume to Editor Matthew Von Pinnon at mvonpinnon@forumcomm.com.