Park Rapids Enterprise, a division of Forum Communications Company, has an immediate opening for the position of Publisher/ Editor. Park Rapids Enterprise is a twice weekly community newspaper with a strong online presence as well as a shopper. This is a rewarding opportunity for a community-minded individual with an editorial background and the ability to effectively lead a team.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

• Leads and directs the employees of the Park Rapids Enterprise through planning, developing and implementing organizational policies/goals.

• Coordinates and leads activities of departments with special emphasis on Editorial, Advertising, and Circulation to effect growing revenues and operational efficiency.

• Plan, coordinate and supervise newsroom staff and activities for print and online publications.

• Meet weekly with newsroom staff to plan coverage for upcoming & long-range news coverage. Formulate policy, coordinate activities, establish schedules and solve publication problems

• Supports and promotes FCC Safety Initiatives as well as city, state and federal laws regarding safety.

• Provides a leadership role in the community/region promoting the Park Rapids Enterprise and Forum Communications.

• Responsible for leading and directing the annual budget process.

• Responsible for growing the business by generating revenue through innovative ideas.

• Communicates and fosters the mission, core values and culture of Forum Communications Company.

QUALIFICATIONS INCLUDE:

• A minimum of five years high level management and/or editorial experience.

• Newspaper industry experience preferred.

• Editing experience.

• Must possess strong leadership, communication, time management and organizational skills.

• Must have a valid driver’s license with a driving record that is insurable by the Company.

For application information visit www.forumcomm.com/careers

APPLICATION DEADLINE: Friday, September 1, 2017