Reporter/Photographer

Cover and report on everything from government meetings to feature stories and sports/events. Take photos and video; proofreading. No experience necessary, we will train. Computer knowledge and QuarkXPress experience a plus! Flexible schedule, some nights and weekends required. Please email your resume and writing samples to Brielle Bredsten, editor, Aitkin Independent Age, news@aitkinage.com or mail to P.O. Box 259, Aitkin, MN 56431.