The Journal, a 7-day daily paper in New Ulm, Minnesota, has an opening for a sports reporter.

Our primary responsibility is covering high schools in the New Ulm and surrounding circulation area, along with our local college. We’re looking for a reporter who goes beyond game coverage, one who will be out in front of news stories.

Reporter will share editing and layout duties with the sports editor. Job hours are afternoons and evenings, and working every other Saturday.

A college degree in journalism is required. Experience with Quark, Photoshop a plus.

Email cover letter, resume, writing samples and references to Kevin Sweeney, Managing Editor at ksweeney@nujournal.com.