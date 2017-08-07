Crow River Media seeks a talented, energetic sports writer, with the skills and passion to go beyond traditional sports reporting. The ideal candidate will be self-motivated and cover sports and news across the region for the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review. This is a full-time position.

The successful candidate will cover games, but be able to elevate the coverage beyond play-by-play and statistics. Features, analysis and columns should be key focus for Crow River Media’s print and digital products. The ability to capture strong photos and video are a must.

Join a national awarding-winning newspaper that is dedicated to being the strongest source of news and advertising in the communities we serve.

Qualifications include:

– A bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

– Excellent writing skills. Must be creative and organized, with a love for the written word and a broad range of interests.

– Excellent editing skills. Must possess a nuts-and-bolts appreciation of how prose should fit together to provide the greatest possible clarity.

– Good verbal and interviewing skills. Should be able to express ideas clearly and communicate with others in a sensitive and encouraging way.

– Solid knowledge of print and digital journalism.

– Fundamental knowledge of photography, videography and design.

Crow River Media offers a competitive salary; contributions toward health, life, dental & disability insurance; 401(k); profit sharing and more; PTO; paid holidays.

Please send resume and other information that demonstrates previous work experience by Aug. 20 to: Publisher Brent Schacherer

Crow River Media

170 Shady Ridge Road NW

Hutchinson, MN 55350

Email: schacherer@hutchinsonleader.com

Learn more about our great company by going to our website, www.bigfishworks.com

Crow River is an affiliate of Big Fish Works, publisher of 11 weekly and bi-weekly newspapers in Minnesota, including the Hutchinson Leader, Litchfield Independent Review, Chanhassen Villager, Chaska Herald, Eden Prairie News, Jordan Independent, Lakeshore Weekly News, Prior Lake American, Savage Pacer, Shakopee Valley News and International Falls Journal. The organization also owns two commercial printing plant and a full-service digital agency, all in the great state of Minnesota!