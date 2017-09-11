Are you a reporter that’s ready to take the next step? The Burnett County Sentinel, a 2,500 circ. weekly, an hour and a half drive from the Twin Cities, has an opening for an editor that can see beyond the obvious, tell compelling stories and be a part of the community. Live in beautiful Burnett County, a popular vacation destination close to the Twin Cities. Experience with InDesign, AP style, photography and pagination required. Benefits package includes paid time off; health, vision, dental, disability insurance and 401k. Send resume and clips to Tom Stangl, Sentinel Publications, 114 Madison St., Grantsburg, WI 54840, tstangl@theameryfreepress.com.