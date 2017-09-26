Graphic Arts Position – Sleepy Eye

on September 26, 2017

HELP WANTED: Graphic Arts Position

The Sleepy Eye Herald-Dispatch is seeking candidates for a full-time graphic arts position.

The successful candidate:

Must have Mac computer knowledge with experience in QuarkXpress, Adobe photoshop and Adobe Acrobat

Must be a team player who is able to adjust in a fast-paced work environment while maintaining a creative artistic eye along with accuracy

Competitive pay, as well as vacation, health insurance plans, 401K and benefits offered

Regular hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Graphic arts degree preferred or equal work experience.

Submit resume, work experience and samples of work to:

Attn: Doc Durheim

Sleepy Eye Herald-Dispatch

PO Box 499

Sleepy Eye, MN 56085

e-mail:

ddurheim@stjamesnews.com