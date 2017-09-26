Graphic Arts Position – Sleepy Eye

HELP WANTED: Graphic Arts Position
The Sleepy Eye Herald-Dispatch is seeking candidates for a full-time graphic arts position.
The successful candidate:
- Must have Mac computer knowledge with experience in QuarkXpress, Adobe photoshop and Adobe Acrobat
- Must be a team player who is able to adjust in a fast-paced work environment while maintaining a creative artistic eye along with accuracy
- Competitive pay, as well as vacation, health insurance plans, 401K and benefits offered
- Regular hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Graphic arts degree preferred or equal work experience.
Submit resume, work experience and samples of work to:
Attn: Doc Durheim
Sleepy Eye Herald-Dispatch
PO Box 499
Sleepy Eye, MN 56085
e-mail:
ddurheim@stjamesnews.com