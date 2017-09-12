Multi-Media Reporter

Southwest News Media, an affiliate of Big Fish Works, an award-winning news organization located in the southwest metro areas of the Twin Cities, is looking for a motivated journalist to work in collaboration with a 20-member news team in covering the communities we serve.

The successful applicant will have strong journalism skills and be prepared to develop investigative, enterprise and big-picture print and digital content that goes beyond merely covering events. Storytelling in print and online is a top priority, in addition to producing video and photography. Knowing the basics of writing, editing and photo journalism is important. Our primary mission is to inform, entertain and grow our audience base.

We publish eight weekly newspapers and related websites in a high-growth and changing area. Our focus is on producing hyper-local content that entices local residents to turn to us as the primary sources for local news and information.

This member of our team would focus on the beautiful and affluent Lake Minnetonka area, a treasured location for recreation, dining and shopping with places accessible by foot, bike, car and boat. The communities along its shores provide great stories to tell, scenic landscapes to see and interesting people to meet.

This non-exempt, full-time position offers a competitive wage, benefits including 401(k) and profit sharing, health insurance, PTO and paid holidays.

Job and skill requirements:

– Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

– Ability to recognize and cover breaking news, including developing related story content that is relevant to our local audience

– Communication excellence is imperative, including the ability to listen, interview, take notes and write great content on deadline and under pressure

– Spelling, accuracy, attention to detail, ability to multitask, maintaining confidentiality and following AP style and formatting for multiple platforms are high priorities

– Must be a motivated self-starter who is passionate about producing great community content and enterprise reporting

– Demonstrated ability to work in collaboration with all members of the news team to ensure our continuance as the #1 source for local news and information

– Comfortable operating in rapidly changing media environment

– Participate in developing content related to special “advertorial” publications/projects

– Knowledge of content management system

– Must possess a sense of urgency in being “first” in providing accurate content that impacts our local communities

– Demonstrated fluency and success in using social media to drive audience engagement

– Ability to attend meetings and community events as assigned

– Willingness to work nights, weekends and some holidays

– Candidate must have a valid driver’s license with a driving record that is insurable by the company

– Due to the evolving nature of the media industry, job responsibilities are subject to change based upon the needs of our company.

Please send resumes and clips to: lhartmann@bigfishworks.com

Southwest News Media, located at 12925 Eagle Creek Parkway in Savage, MN, is an affiliate of Big Fish Works, a nationally-recognized, award-winning media organization. Its family of weekly newspapers include: Chanhassen Villager, Chaska Herald, Eden Prairie News, Jordan Independent, Prior Lake American, Savage Pacer, Shakopee Valley News, Hutchinson Leader, Litchfield Independent Review and International Falls Journal. Collaboration, Community, Integrity, Passion and Perseverance are our company’s core values.

For more information on our great organization, go to www.bigfishworks.com

Job Type: Full-time