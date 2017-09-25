National Newspaper Week – October 1-7

This year marks the 77th anniversary of National Newspaper Week (NNW), Oct. 1-7. The annual observance celebrates and emphasizes the impact of newspapers in local communities across the country..

Materials for NNW are available for download at

www.NationalNewspaperWeek.com

The NNW content kit contains editorials, editorial cartoons, promotional ads and more, all available for download at no charge to daily and non-daily newspapers across North America. NNW is sponsored by Newspaper Association Managers, Inc., the consortium of North American trade associations representing the industry on a state and provincial, regional and national basis.

This year’s theme is “Real Newspapers … Real News!” The aim is to applaud and underscore newspaper media’s role as the leading provider of news in print, online or via mobile devices.

National Newspaper Week participants can download materials now from the website and are encouraged to devote some space in next week’s newspaper to reinforce the importance of newspapers to your communities.

Many publishers and editors also editorialize about their newspapers’ unique relevance. This can be about your government watchdog role, coverage of community events, publication of timely public notices, etc.

More information and resources can be found online now:

www.NationalNewspaperWeek.com