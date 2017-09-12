News Editor: Steele County Times- Blooming Prairie, MN

The news editor will know how to generate leads, write stories, layout pages in InDesign and have a solid journalism background. The editor must know AP style. This is a weekly county newspaper that reaches out to four primary cities within the county. There are four high schools, multiple council and school board meetings to cover and will be able to find the interesting in the sometimes mundane lives of small town America. This newspaper is on the cutting edge of technology and has been an award winner in its scope, writing style, layout and design. The editor we are looking for has an eye for detail, can not just cover a story, but can tell a story and has the ability to see under the layers of information to capture more than just the informative image of the situation. The editor will also be able to take pictures, direct the graphic team on production day and work with the advertising team to bring a fullness to this paper. We are about to take this paper to another level and we need a visionary with a heart to work hard and set some high standards.

If this sounds like you, please contact Publisher Rick Bussler, Steele County Times, at bprick@frontier.com.

Job Type: Full-time‬‬

‪Required experience:‬‬

• ‪Journalism: 1 year‬‬

• ‪Editing: 1 year‬‬

• ‪news and feature writing: 1 year‬‬