Publisher/Editor

Husband/Wife Team – New Century Press has a unique opportunity for a hard-working pair to replace our current couple retiring after more than 50 years in the community newspaper business in SW Minnesota. This will be a publisher level position for one with editorial, advertising sales, and/or office management for the other. Potential opportunity for multi-location management also exists providing “built in” advancement potential. This is an opportunity for a team of hardworking community journalists to “run your own show” in a safe small-town environment. Benefits package, salary commensurate with qualifications. Email resume to lmiller@ncppub.com.