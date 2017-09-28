Looking to work in an award-winning multi-media savvy and fun newsroom located in a growing community? The Brainerd Dispatch, located in the heart of Minnesota’s lakes region, has an opening in its newroom for a full-time reporter.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE: Reporting on meetings of the city of Brainerd and Brainerd School District; covering a wide variety of topics on short notice, including breaking news.

QUALIFICATIONS INCLUDE: A positive attitude and a willingness to develop new approaches to journalism; strong communication, organizational and beat-building abilities.

Full job description visit forumcomm.com/careers.

Email resume (no phone calls, please), letter of interest and examples of journalism achievement to: Matt Erickson, Editor at matt.erickson@brainerddispatch.com by October 18, 2017.