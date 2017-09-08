SPORTS REPORTER-The Walsh County Record has an immediate opening for a sports reporter. This is a third generation, privately-owned newspaper located in Grafton, ND. Individual must be self-motivated, organized and able to produce story ideas. Some knowledge of photography, InDesign CC and Photoshop CC is required. The Walsh County Record offers a competitive salary and a variety of employee benefits, including health insurance, 401k, paid holidays, vacation and sick time. Please email a cover letter and resume to jackie@wcrecord.com. We’d love to hear from you!

The Walsh County Record

402 Hill Avenue

Grafton, ND 58237