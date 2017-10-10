Art & Production Department

POSITION TITLE: Art Director

Job Summary: EPG Media is seeking a creative individual who can juggle multiple projects in a fast-paced media office. You will be responsible for the Art Direction of 2-3 magazines, including all promotional materials, web graphics, event collateral and Photoshoots. Must be organized, proficient and work well under tight deadlines. Position requires regular communication and advance planning with the assigned publishing group to ensure accurate and professional-level graphics communications Position requires the daily use of Macintosh layout and graphics software, creating documents for electronic prepress. Position reports to Managing Art Director.

Qualifications: Excellent interpersonal skills, written and oral communication abilities. Ability to effectively plan, direct and organize. Two-year graphic arts degree or equivalent and at least five years professional experience. Full knowledge of four-color printing process and electronic layout and design on Macintosh using InDesign, InCopy, Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop and other software programs.

Job Responsibilities:

Design and direct all editorial pages of assigned magazines along with all sales pieces, social media/web graphics and event collateral, working closely with the publisher and sales manager on concept, design and scheduling.

Direct and coordinate all graphic aspects for assigned publication to include photoshoots, photo selection and cover layout.

Set direction and tone for overall editorial plan, working closely with the editorial directors on assigned publications.

Coordinate and communicate with the Production Manager concerning editorial production schedules.

Schedule and attend meetings with editorial staff to create the concept for publication covers.

Coordinate updates on style manuals as needed.

Attend weekly staff meetings for department and assigned publications group.

Finalize each magazine issue with Print Ready PDFs and digital editions.

Know the business of the assigned market.

Other duties and responsibilities as determined by the Managing Art Director or Production Manager.

Please submit your resume to Dodi Vessels, dvessels@epgmediallc.com