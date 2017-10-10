Managing Editor/Associate Editor

October 10, 2017

Editorial Department
Boating Industry, the leading trade magazine and website serving the marine industry, is looking for an experienced journalist to fill a managing editor or associate editor role. The successful candidate will be an accomplished editor who is comfortable moving between a number of tasks in a fast-paced environment. Position will be located in Plymouth, Minn.

Key responsibilities

  • Contributing on a daily basis to BoatingIndustry.com and Boating Industry social media efforts
  • Writing and researching features for print and digital editions
  • Work as part of larger team, assist in planning conferences and other in-person events

Desired skills and experience

  • Three to five years writing/editing experience, preferably in a B2B setting
    Public speaking ability, comfort level and confidence a plus
  • Strong time management skills
  • Willingness to travel for trade shows, media events, etc.
  • Command of the English language, including a firm grasp of spelling, AP Style, grammar, and punctuation rules
  • Clear communication skills and considerable diplomacy when interacting with writers and other editors
  • Ability to manage many different editorial and online tasks at once
  • Experience with electronic publishing software, web design, and/or multimedia applications and platforms

Educational Requirements

To be a managing or associate editor, candidates need to have a bachelor’s degree in journalism, English, or communications.

To apply for this position, send a resume and three B2B writing sample links to:

Tim Hennagir, Editor
Boating Industry
THennagir@Epgmediallc.com