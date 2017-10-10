Editorial Department
Managing Editor/Associate Editor
Boating Industry, the leading trade magazine and website serving the marine industry, is looking for an experienced journalist to fill a managing editor or associate editor role. The successful candidate will be an accomplished editor who is comfortable moving between a number of tasks in a fast-paced environment. Position will be located in Plymouth, Minn.
Key responsibilities
- Contributing on a daily basis to BoatingIndustry.com and Boating Industry social media efforts
- Writing and researching features for print and digital editions
- Work as part of larger team, assist in planning conferences and other in-person events
Desired skills and experience
- Three to five years writing/editing experience, preferably in a B2B setting
Public speaking ability, comfort level and confidence a plus
- Strong time management skills
- Willingness to travel for trade shows, media events, etc.
- Command of the English language, including a firm grasp of spelling, AP Style, grammar, and punctuation rules
- Clear communication skills and considerable diplomacy when interacting with writers and other editors
- Ability to manage many different editorial and online tasks at once
- Experience with electronic publishing software, web design, and/or multimedia applications and platforms
Educational Requirements
To be a managing or associate editor, candidates need to have a bachelor’s degree in journalism, English, or communications.
To apply for this position, send a resume and three B2B writing sample links to:
Tim Hennagir, Editor
Boating Industry
THennagir@Epgmediallc.com