Editorial Department

Managing Editor/Associate Editor

Boating Industry, the leading trade magazine and website serving the marine industry, is looking for an experienced journalist to fill a managing editor or associate editor role. The successful candidate will be an accomplished editor who is comfortable moving between a number of tasks in a fast-paced environment. Position will be located in Plymouth, Minn.

Key responsibilities

Contributing on a daily basis to BoatingIndustry.com and Boating Industry social media efforts

Writing and researching features for print and digital editions

Work as part of larger team, assist in planning conferences and other in-person events

Desired skills and experience

Three to five years writing/editing experience, preferably in a B2B setting

Public speaking ability, comfort level and confidence a plus

Strong time management skills

Willingness to travel for trade shows, media events, etc.

Command of the English language, including a firm grasp of spelling, AP Style, grammar, and punctuation rules

Clear communication skills and considerable diplomacy when interacting with writers and other editors

Ability to manage many different editorial and online tasks at once

Experience with electronic publishing software, web design, and/or multimedia applications and platforms

Educational Requirements

To be a managing or associate editor, candidates need to have a bachelor’s degree in journalism, English, or communications.

To apply for this position, send a resume and three B2B writing sample links to:

Tim Hennagir, Editor

Boating Industry

THennagir@Epgmediallc.com