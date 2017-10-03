News Editor & Sports Editor

Steele County Times

Blooming Prairie

A fast growing award-winning weekly newspaper in southern Minnesota is searching for a dynamic duo to take the editorial department to new heights. We are looking for aggressive editors– a news editor and a sports editor/news writer. The news editor will be responsible for all news coverage while the sports editor/news writer will handle sports and news assignments to help the news editor. The candidate must desire small town living. We are looking for innovative story tellers who are passionate about news and sports and will work hard to bring quality stories to our readers.

Must have exceptional photography skills as well as pagination experience with In-Design. There are four school districts to cover within our county. Candidate must also have website and other social media experience. If you are interested in joining our growing team, please send letter of interest, resume and your best writing samples to Publisher Rick Bussler at bprick@frontier.com.