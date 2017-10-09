Publisher – RiverTown Multimedia

Rivertown Newspaper Group is hiring a fulltime Publisher to lead the One Newsroom initiative. This position will be located in Red Wing, MN and will be responsible to lead, manage and direct employees through planning, developing and implementing organizational goals and policies.

Essential responsibilities include:

Coordinate and lead activities of departments with special emphasis on Advertising, Editorial and Circulation to affect growing revenues and operational efficiency.

Support and promote FCC Safety Initiatives as well as city, state and federal laws regarding safety.

Responsible for leading and directly the annual budget process.

Responsible for growing the business by generating revenue through innovative ideas.

Communicate and foster the mission, core values and culture of Forum Communications.

Establish operational goals that are aggressive, yet achievable, and meet those goals.

Directly supervise and evaluate performance of the top management positions of the organization.

Articulate and personally represent the values and standards of the newspaper.

Provide a leadership role and represent the newspaper within the community.

Maintain a leading edge knowledge of the industry, its trends, changes and challenges.

Lead the key management team in its continual evaluation of how productivity can be improved.

Ensure that internal communication functions well, from a personal perspective as well as within and among the entire organization.

POSITION REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s degree in related field.

A minimum of five years high level management or editorial experience.

Must be able to provide examples of generating and growing revenue.

Must possess strong communication skills, time management and organizational skills.

Sales background beneficial.

Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION Forum Communications Company is a multimedia news company with locations across ND, SD, MN and WI. We have over 1,700 employees that work towards a common goal, delivering quality products and information to our clients and viewers. We publish both print and online versions of our newspapers. We develop websites and apps. We own and operate television and radio stations and offer agency services and sales solutions.

We pretty much do it all!

EOE STATEMENT We are an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status or any other characteristic protected by law.

_______________________

Here is the application + application sign up page :

https://www.appone.com/MainInfoReq.asp?R_ID=1739933