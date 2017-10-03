Web Pressman

The Thief River Falls Times is looking for an experienced pressman to run and maintain a 7 unit GOSS web press along with being able to work in a job shop. We offer a competitive wage along with health insurance, life insurance and a 401K match. We work Monday through Friday and primarily days.

Thief River Falls is located in beautiful northern Minnesota. It is a thriving community with an excellent education system and great recreational opportunities.

Submit your resume to kathy@trftimes.com or mail to Kathy Svidal Thief River Falls Times, PO Box 100, Thief River Falls MN 56701