Monticello Times – Managing Editor

The Monticello Times is seeking a managing editor to provide and oversee outstanding local coverage of Monticello, located in the northwest metro. The ideal candidate will have a college degree in journalism, experience in newspaper reporting and the ability to manage multiple tasks. Skills required include photography, InDesign layout, website and social media management, as well as the ability to write concise, compelling local stories. This is an exciting opportunity for somebody who wants be part of a beautiful community and a newspaper with a long history of award-winning community journalism.

Interested candidates should contact Keith Anderson, director of news, ECM Publishers at: keith.anderson@ecm-inc.com. Please submit a cover letter and samples.