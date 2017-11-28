Multi-Media Sales Consultant

The Echo Press & Osakis Review, a division of Forum Communications Company is looking for an energetic, enthusiastic and well organized professional to join our sales team. The right person will enjoy meeting new people, work hard to develop relationships with our local businesses, be willing to invest themselves in learning, embrace the changes in our exciting multi-media industry… and have fun at work!

In return, we will provide the support and training to help you be a successful part of our team while encouraging you to enjoy our company’s great perks. Come grow with us!

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

• Sell and provide full-service multimedia (print & online) advertising products & services using a consultative sales process.

• Prospect for and develop new advertisers.

• Maintain a positive relationship between clients and newspaper.

• Respond sensitively to needs of clients & maintain good working relationships with our customers.

QUALIFICATIONS INCLUDE:

• Sales experience preferred.

• Customer focused approach to sales and service

• Excellent communication and technological skills

• Highly motivated and organized

• Must possess a positive attitude.

• Internet knowledge and computer skills.

• Must possess a reliable vehicle covered with acceptable insurance.

• Must possess a valid driver’s license with a driving record that is insurable by the company.

For application information visit www.forumcomm.com/careers

APPLICATION DEADLINE: December 8, 2017