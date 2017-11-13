The Star News, a community newspaper in Elk River, located 35 miles northwest of Minneapolis,

Minn., that covers four high schools and an active sports and leisure community for its print and electronic editions, is looking for a full-time sports reporter.

Qualified candidates will have previous experience reporting on sports, and be able to manage a busy

workload of game coverage, feature stories and news assignments.

Ideal candidates will have excellent writing and photography skills and posting updates and videos to social media sites will be second nature to them.

Applicants should have a journalism degree, strong organizational skills and a passion for all things

sports and storytelling.

This position comes with benefits, including medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 401(k) plan

and paid time off. We are a drug free workplace. Please send samples of your work and a cover letter and/or a resume to jim.boyle@ecm-inc.com



The Star News is a part of ECM Publishers, a division of Adams Publishing Group.