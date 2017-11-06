Staff reporter for B2B magazine

Powersports Business, the leading trade magazine in the motorcycle, UTV/ATV, snowmobile and personal watercraft industry, is in search of a staff reporter with 1-2 years of daily newspaper or B2B magazine writing experience. The candidate will join an EPG Media brand that in 2016 was named a top four finalist at the Neal Awards for Best Media Brand in its class. We provide powersports dealerships, manufacturers and aftermarket companies with news and intelligence that contribute to their success. We reach our audience via our 15x per year magazine, 3x per week E-newsletter, website and our in-person events that attract hundreds of dealers annually. In addition to being comfortable performing phone interviews, the candidate also will need to be at ease with a microphone in hand. The candidate will assist with on-stage events, as well as serve as the host of short videos related to stories that we cover. Some travel (including weekends) required. Experience around powersports is beneficial; business writing experience is even more beneficial.

Company benefits include paid vacation, health insurance and 401(k). Position is located at our office in Plymouth, Minn. To apply, send a resume and three published writing samples (or links) to editor in chief Dave McMahon at dmcmahon@powersportsbusiness.com.