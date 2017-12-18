MULTI-MEDIA ADVERTISING SALES CONSULTANT

Hutchinson Leader – Hutchinson, MN

Full-time, Base Salary plus Commission

www.hutchinsonleader.com

The Hutchinson Leader, affiliate of Crow River Media and Big Fish Works and located in Hutchinson, MN, is looking to hire a career-minded individual who is passionate about building a satisfying career that rewards hard work and top sales achievement.

The successful candidate will establish and maintain long-term relationships with key decision-makers, followed by a proactive approach in anticipating client needs. The culture of our organization embraces a consultative sales style, and all advertising sales executives must have a deep understanding of their customers’ expectations so the suggested product mix will yield a strong return on their investment. This position will require you to be highly proficient and professional in presenting to large groups of people, and be able to articulate our value proposition effectively. The compensation package includes a generous base salary plus commission and incentives that increase with achieving/exceeding established sales goals.

Working closely with the digital division of our company to provide solutions that take advantage of the strength of our multi-media platform is essential. Extensive time will be spent in the field growing your own book of business to ensure personal financial success in your new career!

RESPONSIBILITIES & EXPECTATIONS / OVERVIEW

– Championing our entire suite of print and digital products to steadily grow revenue and client count on a monthly basis

-Exceptional negotiation and closing proficiency

– Excellent organizational, leadership and interpersonal communication skills

– Analyzing and interpreting key sales metrics to create marketing strategies that produce the best results for our customers

– Heavy prospecting and developing relationships with new and existing clients

– Provide timely reports, sales forecasts, account and competitive information

– Achieve/exceed monthly, quarterly, annual sales goals

– Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite applications and familiar with PC-based software

– Monitor and measure both internal and external Key Performance Indicators

– Exhibit energetic, inspiring qualities that instills confidence with our clients that they have partnered with the best in the industry

– You are viewed as a problem-solver who is trustworthy and acts with integrity

– Create and participate in opportunities to be a public representative and image builder for our organization in the communities we serve

– Valid driver’s license, reliable transportation and personal vehicle insurance required

– All employees of Crow River Media embrace our organization’s core values: Collaboration, Community, Integrity, Passion and Perseverance

COMPENSATION/BENEFITS

This is a full-time, exempt position.

Compensation includes base salary plus commission, with incentives that reward top sales performance.

Great benefits package that includes contribution toward insurance offerings (health, life, dental, disability), PTO, 401k match program, comprehensive training, reimbursements toward mileage.

We invite you to learn more about our great organization by visiting our website, www.bigfishworks.com. Newspapers affiliated with our organization include the Hutchinson Leader, Litchfield Independent Review, Chanhassen Villager, Chaska Herald, Eden Prairie News, Jordan Independent, Lakeshore Weekly News, Prior Lake American, Savage Pacer and Shakopee Valley News and International Falls Journal. We also own and operate two commercial printing plants and a full-service digital agency. On a monthly basis, we partner with thousands of clients in helping them grow their business.

Please send resume, cover letter and salary expectations to: lhartmann@bigfishworks.com