Community Editor/Reporter: Sun Newspapers (ECM Publishers, Inc.), publishers of community newspapers in suburban Minneapolis, has an opening for a community editor. The editor will be based in the Osseo office. The beat includes general reporting, county, school and city government news, features, religion, seniors and business news. InDesign experience preferred. The successful candidate will have a degree in journalism or related area, and experience reporting for a newspaper in an internship or professionally. Entry level, full-time with benefits, including 401(k).

E-mail resume, writing, editing and layout samples and letter of interest to mandy.froemming@ecm-inc.com. (Email is preferred – use Community Editor Application in the subject line.)