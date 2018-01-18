The Echo Press, a division of Forum Communications Company, has an immediate opening for an experienced newspaper Editor. The Echo Press is an award winning bi-weekly newspaper located in the heart of lakes country in Alexandria, Minnesota. In addition to a biweekly newspaper, the position is the editor for our online newspaper that breaks news daily and numerous special publications.

The successful candidate must have a love of community journalism, possesses excellent writing and verbal skills, experience editing reporters’ copy and other submitted materials. Must represent the newspaper in the community and know the value and have experience with social media. Must lead, motivate, and mentor the newsroom staff.

Responsibilities include:

Plan, coordinate and direct newsroom activities and employees for print, online and special publications.

Review and evaluate work of newsroom staff on continuing basis.

Meet weekly with newsroom staff to plan coverage for upcoming & long- range news coverage.

Represent newsroom at community activities and at professional newspaper association meetings.

Responsible for content, copy editing and headline writing.

Qualifications include:

Bachelor’s degree in journalism or related & minimum of two years experience or equivalent education & experience.

Editing experience.

Proven leadership skills.

Accuracy and ability to write clean, crisp copy in a fast-paced, deadline orientated environment.

Ability to promote teamwork and interdepartmental cooperation.

Must have a valid driver’s license with a driving record that is insurable by the company.

We offer competitive compensation and a benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision and life insurance, paid time off and a 401K plan as well as a great work environment.

Application Deadline: February 2, 2018

For application information visit: www.forumcomm.com/careers

Please include cover letter, resume, and references.