The Stillwater Gazette (ECM Publishers) is looking for a quick, inquisitive and creative journalist to join an award-winning team in Stillwater, Minnesota. Our ideal candidate would be well-versed in issues facing city halls, school boards and chambers of commerce for an active and engaged community. Experience and/or a bachelor’s degree in journalism or English are strong pluses but not requirements. We are looking for someone who is willing to become an expert in our hyper-local coverage area, and to tell its stories in a clean, clear voice. The beat encompasses a large part of northern Washington County counties including the cities of Stillwater, Oak Park Heights, Bayport and Lake Elmo. The writing work entails feature stories; city and county government articles; coverage of local events; local and regional business issues; crime and hard news plus other topics. Other duties will include photography, page layout and copy editing. If interested, please send a resume, three writing samples and references and a cover letter describing your thoughts on the role of newspapers in the community to Alicia Lebens at alicia.lebens@ecm-inc.com.