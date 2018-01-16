Reporter/Assistant Editor

The Union Times in Princeton, Minnesota, has a position available for a curious, creative journalist to work in a fast-paced, deadline-driven news office producing stories and photography within a dynamic, growing coverage area. Excellent interpersonal and writing skills are a must, as well as a passion for accurate information. Experience and/or a bachelor’s degree in journalism or English are strong pluses but not requirements. The beat encompasses a large part of Mille Lacs County and pockets of Sherburne and Isanti counties including the cities of Bock, Foreston, Milaca, Pease and Princeton. The writing work entails feature stories; city, county and township government articles; coverage of local events; local and regional business issues; crime and hard news plus other topics. ECM, a division of Adams Publishing Group, is an equal-opportunity employer. If interested, please send a resume, three writing samples and references to Debbie Griffin, editor, by email at debbie.griffin@ecm-inc.com or by U.S. Mail to 208 Rum River Drive N, Princeton, MN, 55371.