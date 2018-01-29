Seeking an aggressive reporter

Are you a determined news reporter who loves to chase and break news? Are you a dogged pursuer of truth, no matter where it takes you? Are you able to write quickly and shoot video for a digital audience and craft enterprise work that demands to be read? If you answered yes to these questions, The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead wants to meet you. The largest paper in North Dakota and western Minnesota seeks a self-starting reporter who is energetic and resourceful, enjoys accountability reporting and can tell a good story simply and succinctly. This Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper on the Northern Plains reaches more than 35,000 highly-engaged daily readers and boasts the region’s most popular news website. We are family owned, financially stable and in a growing and dynamic market with strong K-12 schools, large and small universities and many cultural, recreational and entertainment options. Many of our journalists move on from here to major-market dailies. Those who stay have great opportunities for advancement with us or within our parent company’s regional footprint spanning four Upper Midwest states. And while we value experience, newer journalists with strong work ethics and great clips will also be considered for the position, which offers competitive pay and benefits. Qualified applicants should apply by Feb 5. When applying, please submit a resume, cover letter, and five clips that sho​w​ your reporting chops. Visit our careers section at www.forumcomm.com to apply.