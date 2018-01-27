Do you have a passion for sports? The Marshall Independent in Marshall, Minn., is seeking an energetic sports reporter with strong people skills and an ability to work independently, as well with a team. The Independent is a community newspaper in the southwest Minnesota city of Marshall that covers 11 high schools and Division II university in a high-energy sports region. Ideal candidates will have excellent writing and photography skills and posting updates and videos to social media sites will be second nature to them. The applicant should have a journalism degree, strong organizational skills and a passion for all things sports and storytelling. You must have a vehicle and be able to work nights. This position comes with benefits, including medical, dental, 401(k) plan and paid time off. Please send samples of your work and a cover letter and/or a resume to Sports Editor Sam Thiel at sports@marshallindependent.com if you are interested.