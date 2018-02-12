The Alexandria Echo Press is looking for an experienced editor to lead, mentor and motivate our team of award-winning community journalists.

Do you value top-notch journalism and a newspaper’s role in engaging readers while shaping the community conversation? Do you possess excellent writing, verbal and editing skills? Are you the type of leader who enjoys working with other journalists and a family of team builders to produce quality print and digital products? Do you embrace the role of representing the newspaper in the community?

Then the Echo Press, an award-winning bi-weekly newspaper, would like you to apply.

Our team of reporters and editors have covered some of Minnesota’s biggest stories. We have a committed staff that is active in the community because they believe in it. Alexandria is home to an all new high school and newer middle school, technical and community college, top-ranked medical facilities and strong manufacturing and tourism bases.

The community is a regional hub in the heart of Minnesota — conveniently located along the Interstate 94 corridor between the Twin Cities and Fargo metro areas — with easy access to nearby lakes, parks, skiing and trails.

We solicit ideas and collaboration from every corner of the room while valuing innovation, teamwork and creativity. And you can even enjoy free coffee and theater popcorn made fresh each day.

Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in journalism and minimum two years experience. The successful candidate must demonstrate a background with solid editing experience, proven leadership skills and the ability to promote teamwork and interdepartmental cooperation is necessary. Accuracy, sound decision-making and the ability to write clean, crisp copy in a fast-paced environment is a must. Must have a valid driver’s license with a driving record that is insurable by the company.

For application information visit www.forumcomm.com/careers please include cover letter, resume, and relevant work samples.