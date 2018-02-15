Managing Editor

The Austin Daily Herald is seeking an energetic, forward-thinking editor to lead the Herald’s award winning editorial department. The Austin Daily Herald publishes Monday-Saturday. This also includes special publications, a strong digital presence and interactive social media.

We are seeking a person with knowledge of Adobe InDesign, pagination, deadlines, and the ability to develop an open dialog with readers and community leaders. The job involves editing stories, writing headlines, coaching reporters, page design, writing editorials and occasional reporting.

Additional Skills:

– A solid understanding of the fundamentals of local news

– Search for new ways to tell stories and present the news

– Understand and manage news budgets

– Flexible schedule

– Organizational skills

We offer a full benefit package, 401K, vacation and sick time. EOE

Please email resume to Publisher, Jana Gray at: jana.gray@austindailyherald.com