Sales Position Openings

The Perham Focus is in search of professionals to join our sales team.

Do you love talking to people? Would you enjoy helping businesses promote and support the wonderful communities they live and work in? Then the Perham Focus might be the perfect fit for you.

Perham is a thriving town in the heart of beautiful Minnesota lakes country. Perham is completing a brand-new state of the art school set to open in fall of 2018 as well as planning renovations of the old high school and the town’s community center. Perham is also home to a beautifully-maintained 27-hole public golf course.

At the office, you can expect to work hard but have fun doing it. We value teamwork, creativity, innovation and respect.

We are looking for team members who understand and embrace the important role that our community newspaper plays in our town. Our staff is committed and active in the community.

We currently have the following openings:

• Full-time Multi-Media Sales Representative selling full-service multimedia (print & online) advertising products & services using a consultative sales process. (Must possess a valid driver’s license with a driving record that is insurable by the company. )

• 32 hours/week Inside Sales Representative selling advertising for a number of special projects for the Perham Focus and Wadena Pioneer Journal.

We offer competitive compensation and a benefits package that includes medical, dental, vision and life insurance, paid time off and a 401K plan as well as a great work environment.

Application Deadline: March 5, 2018

For application information visit www.forumcomm.com/careers please include cover letter, resume, and references