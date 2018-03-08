Are you a reporter that’s ready to take the next step? The Amery Free Press, a 3,600 circ. weekly an hour drive from the Twin Cities, has an opening for an editor that can see beyond the obvious, tell compelling stories and be a part of the community.
Live in beautiful Amery, a community with three lakes and a river in the city limits. Experience with InDesign, AP style, photography and pagination required.
Benefits package includes paid time off; health, vision, dental, disability insurance and 401k.
Send resume and clips to Tom Stangl, Amery Free Press, P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI 54001. tstangl@theameryfreepress.com