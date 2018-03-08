Are you a reporter that’s ready to take the next step? The Amery Free Press, a 3,600 circ. weekly an hour drive from the Twin Cities, has an opening for an editor that can see beyond the obvious, tell compelling stories and be a part of the community.

Live in beautiful Amery, a community with three lakes and a river in the city limits. Experience with InDesign, AP style, photography and pagination required.



Send resume and clips to Tom Stangl, Amery Free Press, P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI 54001. Benefits package includes paid time off; health, vision, dental, disability insurance and 401k. tstangl@theameryfreepress.com