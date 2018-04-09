Are you ready to be your own boss or expand your operations? Longtime owners of Central Minnesota weekly ready sell. Turnkey operation of this profitable newspaper, shopper and more ready for the next generation of owners. $700K annual sales with excellent staff in place and office with apartment on Main Seet. Great, growing community with excellent schools, recreation and more within 60 miles of the Twin Cities. Owners willing to work with qualified buyers with financing and help after the sale. Contact Julie Bergman, Grimes, McGovern & Associates, jbergman@mediamergers.com, (218) 230-8943