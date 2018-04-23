Forum Communications Co. is looking for a data-driven leader to oversee daily website production and social media management for the company’s news websites. In this audience engagement manager role, you will focus on building a valuable reader experience for our online audience through a well-organized website with timely updates. As part of that, you must be able to gather, interpret and advise on analytics in order to help newsrooms and digital teams make good content decisions. Strong collaboration and communication skills are a must for this position, in addition to the ability to thrive in a fast-paced news environment.

Primary responsibilities include:

Direct a team of digital producers and/or audience engagement specialists, providing overall direction and strategy for website and social media management for company websites.

Lead website/ story data collection efforts; interpret and distribute that information to assist editorial teams in content decisions.

Participate in newsroom and content meetings and actively contribute ideas and suggestions based on what’s trending online as well as digital readership values.

Collaborate with internal web teams and communicate with external web users to ensure we are providing a high level of user experience on our websites and with our digital content.

Work with development and IT teams to advance ideas for improvement, new features and workflow efficiencies for FCC websites.

Other duties as assigned.

Requirements:

Strong knowledge of Google Analytics and/ or other similar programs.

Experience using a variety of website/ social media management and optimization tools.

Must have experience using a content management system.

Some management or team lead experience is preferred.

Experience working for a media organization is helpful, but not necessary.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills are essential.

Basic knowledge of computers and various programs.

Must be able to multitask, juggling many different projects for a fast-paced environment.

Ability to work quickly and accurately using a Web-based content management system.

Must be creative, hardworking and a self-starter.

AP Style knowledge a plus.

Visit: www.forumcomm.com/careers