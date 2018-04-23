Forum Communications Co. is seeking an audience engagement specialist who can collaborate with various digital reporting teams, optimize online content, and work to grow reader engagement and digital subscriber value. As a member of the audience engagement team, you will have the opportunity to help shape the daily presentation of company websites and social media platforms. The successful candidate will be detail-oriented and motivated by working in a fast-paced news environment.

Primary Responsibilities include:

Curate stories, photos and video from across the company to present in a user-friendly format online.

Update websites with breaking news and daily updates.

Rewrite headlines to appeal to a variety of audiences.

Share and promote FCC digital content through various social media channels.

Contribute to the analysis and collection of website data to identify storytelling opportunities in a variety of formats.

Work with the company’s digital marketing team to help grow online audience and increase the value of digital products throughout the company.

Embrace a creative, collaborative approach with other team members and other FCC departments and locations.

Other duties as assigned.

Requirements:

Journalism or a digital marketing/ media degree is helpful, but not necessary.

Experience working for a media organization is helpful, but not necessary.

Some experience managing multiple social media and/or working in a content management system is required.

Basic experience with story and/or video editing is a plus.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills are essential.

Basic knowledge of computers and various programs.

Must be able to multitask, juggling many different projects for a fast-paced environment.

Ability to work quickly and accurately using a Web-based content management system.

Must be creative, hardworking and a self-starter.

AP Style knowledge a plus.

Must be able to work evenings and weekends.

