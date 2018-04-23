Click Content Studios is hiring a high-performing brand journalist who will be responsible for writing compelling content for our clients and for our internal business marketing needs. This person should have an insatiable desire to learn and to create content around a variety of subject matters. In addition, our brand journalist will have an important hand in creating content strategy for media campaigns, working across all content formats. Click Content Studios is a progressive, growing company offering video, writing and media services for a range of clients. We’re built on exceptional client service, creativity and team work.

Responsibilities:

Writing on a variety of topics and in multiple voices and formats. Content could include blogs, website copy, e-mail newsletters, social media, marketing collateral and sponsored articles.

Research and interviewing to support strong content development.

Peer editing along with editing submitted copy for issues with story structure, theme, spelling, grammar and punctuation.

Working with client account teams and marketing teams to integrate and optimize content for keywords/ SEO.

Social media and blog management for Click Content Studios as well as for key clients.

Other duties as assigned.

Requirements:

At least two years of experience in a writing or communications role in a professional setting.

Strong and versatile writing skills.

Excellent verbal communication skills and ability to work with clients and team members to achieve results.

Detail-oriented and organized; able to prioritize work and manage competing demands.

Basic understanding of marketing strategy and distribution platforms.

Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

Visit: www.forumcomm.com/careers