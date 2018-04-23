Forum Communications Co. is hiring an energetic leader to oversee a team of digital journalists and to help drive online reader engagement with quality content. The Digital Editor will be responsible for the day-to-day management of this team and for the quality and relevancy of the content produced, including stories, video, blogs and other multimedia. This person also will have the opportunity to contribute to the company’s digital products by way of writing and/ or video and would work closely with our newsrooms and audience engagement teams.

Primary responsibilities include:

Leads a team of digital journalists (writers and video storytellers) focused on creating high-quality digital content for the company’s digital products, including the flagship website InForum.com.

Develops and organizes content strategy and story assignments.

Edits content for quality, accuracy and context.

Organizes relevant digital training and maintains equipment for multimedia reporting.

Attends and contributes to content planning meetings and brainstorming sessions.

Produces unique digital content in the form of writing and/ or video.

Researches and makes suggestions about new storytelling opportunities and content formats.

Embraces a creative, collaborative approach with other team members and in working with other FCC departments and locations.

Other duties as assigned.

Requirements:

College journalism or other related media degree expected.

At least five years of writing, video reporting and/ or media management is preferred.

Experience in proofreading and editing required; AP style knowledge is a plus.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills are essential.

Basic knowledge of computers and various programs.

Must be able to multitask, juggling many different projects for a fast-paced environment.

Ability to work quickly and accurately using a Web-based content management system.

Must be creative, hardworking and a self-starter.

When applying, please submit resume, cover letter and writing or video samples.

Visit: www.forumcomm.com/careers