Digital Reporter

Forum Communication Co. is seeking a multi-layered storyteller who is eager to experiment with a variety of subject matters, as well as with new content and media formats. As a digital journalist, you will create content not just for the sake of getting clicks, but rather to connect with readers and provide value to subscribers. For this job you must be energetic, resourceful and someone who thrives in a fast-paced, creative and collaborative environment.

Primary responsibilities include:

Create engaging, high-quality digital content – writing, photos and/ or video – every day for company websites.

Develop story ideas around content areas that drive subscribers and loyalty to the digital brand.

Collaborate with audience engagement team to gain insight into website and story metrics and to determine new, engaging ways to present content online.

Contribute to the digital content team by way of peer editing, brainstorming and planning.

Embrace a creative, collaborative approach with other team members and in working with other FCC departments and locations.

Other duties as assigned.

Requirements:

Writing experience, for a newspaper, website, magazine or similar publication, is required.

Some experience in proofreading or editing is preferred; AP Style knowledge a plus.

Basic knowledge of video and photo editing.

Journalism or communications degree is helpful, though equivalent experience will be considered.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills are essential.

Basic knowledge of computers and various programs.

Must be able to multitask, juggling many different projects for a fast-paced environment.

Ability to work quickly and accurately using a Web-based content management system.

Must be creative, hardworking and a self-starter.

When applying, please submit resume, cover letter and writing samples.

Visit: www.forumcomm.com/careers