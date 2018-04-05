EDITOR, HUTCHINSON LEADER

Crow River Media, an affiliate of Big Fish Works, an award-winning multi-media organization located an hour west of the Twin Cities metro area, is looking for an experienced journalist to work in collaboration with members of our news teams in producing hyper-local content that entices local residents to turn to us as their primary source for local news and information. The person hired for this position will serve as the editor of the Hutchinson Leader, but will also oversee news staff members affiliated with its sister newspaper, the Litchfield Independent Review.

The successful applicant must be a recognized leader who embraces change to best serve the needs and wants of our audience and readers. The editor will provide guidance on best practices while constantly evaluating how we can improve our use of all media platforms to grow our audience. Successful candidates must be highly focused on the collective gathering of local content and then determine its most appropriate use.

This full-time position offers a competitive wage, benefits including 401(k), insurance (health, life, dental, disability), PTO and paid holidays.

Job and skill requirements:

– Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

– Key success indicators: growing audience, developing news leaders

– Supervises and directs one other editor, reporters and community contributors

– Join forces with staff members in constantly assessing best practices/strategies, trending content, and updated focus points that will produce greatest success in growing audience

– Lead weekly content meetings in unison with other news team members

– Work in collaboration with other staff members and departments in producing top-notch print products and digital content

– Conduct regular check-ins with direct reports to provide relevant and timely feedback on job performance

– Organize and lead regular training sessions for editorial staff members to ensure all have the skills and tools needed to complete job expectations

– Be intensely familiar with the communities assigned to oversee, and have trusted connections with local stakeholders

– Edit multimedia projects quickly and with great accuracy; be the primary decision-maker on determining where content should appear ensuring updates are made as the news cycle progresses

– Collaborate with sales leader in determining/scheduling content related to special “advertorial” publications/projects

– Identify elements of multi-media packages for enterprise stories

– Assess reporter productivity and quality of content created; establish standards and key weekly KPIs that includes an ongoing training schedule

– Work closely with other team members on breaking news, social media, developing stories

– Must possess a sense of urgency to be “first” in providing accurate content that impacts our local communities

– Lead idea generation for complex enterprise story projects

– Participate in the interviewing candidates, onboarding, and training phases of new hires

– Be a trusted resource throughout the organization

– Ability to collaborate with newsroom leaders and other managers throughout Crow River Media

– Must have above-average knowledge about: content management system, Google Analytics, existing and emerging social media avenues for content distribution

– Willingness to work nights, weekends and some holidays

– Candidate must have a valid driver’s license with a driving record that is insurable by the company while maintaining reliable transportation

– Embrace our organization’s core values: collaboration, community, integrity, passion and pereverance

– Due to the evolving nature of the media industry, job responsibilities may change, based upon the needs of company as identified by this position’s supervisor

COMPENSATION/BENEFITS

This is a full-time, exempt position. Great benefits package that includes contribution toward insurance offerings (health, life, dental, disability), PTO, 401k match program, comprehensive training.

Please send resume, cover letter and salary expectations to: lhartmann@swpub.com

Employment Type: Full-time

About us: We invite you to learn more about our great organization by visiting our website, www.bigfishworks.com. Newspapers affiliated with our organization include the Hutchinson Leader, Litchfield Independent Review, Chanhassen Villager, Chaska Herald, Eden Prairie News, Jordan Independent, Lakeshore Weekly News, Prior Lake American, Savage Pacer and Shakopee Valley News and International Falls Journal. We also own and operate two commercial printing plants and a full-service digital agency. On a monthly basis, we partner with thousands of clients in helping them grow their business and are considered to be the #1 source of news and information in the communities we serve.