General Assignment Reporter

The Fergus Falls Journal is searching for a reporter candidate.

We are looking for an energetic reporter who is willing to search out breaking news for education, arts and government reporting. The ideal candidate must have strong writing skills, be able to take photos and video and have social media skills. This is an incredible opportunity for an early-career reporters.

Fergus Falls is a wonderful place for anyone who the outdoors and all the recreation that West Central Minnesota has to offer. You will have the opportunity to live where many can only vacation.

Responsibilities:

· Find stories as they emerge, and help readers understand why the news matters to them.

· Write engaging, original and thoroughly reported stories that not only break news, but demonstrate critical thinking about the topic.

· Develop a wide range of sources, and work collaboratively with colleagues.

· Understand basic online content management systems and be adept at social media.

Qualifications:

· BA, preferably in journalism

· Prior experience reporting at another paper, magazine, or student paper

· Strong writing skills

· Candidate must enjoy working in a fast paced environment and meet deadlines

· Be willing to bring story ideas to the table and be able to prioritize their importance

· Experience with social media and willingness to try new things

· Knowledge of AP style

· InDesign and layout skills preferred

About Boone Newspapers:

· The Fergus Falls Daily Journal is owned by Boone Newspapers. Boone Newspapers is a family-owned print and digital media company that publishes community newspapers, magazines and websites in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia. Boone prides itself in development of their people, products and communities.

The Fergus Falls Journal offers a benefit package that includes health insurance (medical and dental) and a 401k plan. Salary range is $28,000-$30,000.

To Apply:

Please send a cover letter explaining why you’re the perfect candidate for this position, along with a resume and 4 writing samples to Zach Stich at zach.stich@fergusfallsjournal.com