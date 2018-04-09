SOUTHWEST NEWS MEDIA

Savage, Minnesota

www.swnewsmedia.com

GENERAL POSITION OVERVIEW

The Key Account Executive position is responsible for managing our largest, most strategic accounts, maintaining a long-term relationship with key decision makers and maximizing sales opportunities within them. The ideal candidate has a proven history of working with and influencing at the ‘C’ Suite level. This position requires you to be highly self-motivated, proficient in presenting to large groups of people, have strong relationship building skills, and able to articulate our value proposition effectively.

RESPONSIBILITIES & EXPECTATIONS

– Achieve and sustain a minimum average of $45,000/month and $500,000+/year in sales

– Responsible for current large, strategic clients

– Focus on uncovering and closing new clients that could spend at least $50,000/year

– Plays an integral role in managing key accounts and growing these relationships

– Developing innovative proposals and delivering strategic sales presentations

– Achieving and exceeding assigned sales goals

– Proven ability to successfully present to large groups of people

– Proven successful track record of selling traditional and digital media advertising to SMB’s, agencies and large clients.

– Highly professional demeanor and communication skills

– Proven ability to work with and influence decision-makers at the ‘C’ Suite

– Proven ability to uncover the needs of clients and prospects and propose / implement the best solutions

– Have a tough, no-quit mental attitude – perseverance is key

– Comfort with rapidly changing business dynamics and client expectations

– High degree of professionalism

– Proven strategic thinker / mindset

– Ability to keep current on all digital trends, make recommendations to leaders and implement and execute on new sales strategies / products and services

– Increase revenue and number of active advertisers

– Prospect for new clients and develop new business contacts in the Twin Cities metropolitan area

– Provide forecasts on best case and most likely sales volumes over relevant time periods

– Be a positive representative of the company and its brand in the marketplace

– Provide feedback to company management on market trends, competitive threats, unmet needs, and opportunities to deliver greater value to customers by extending company offerings

– Must be comfortable in all aspect of cold calling, telephone prospecting, conducting client-facing presentations, and excellent at closing the deal

– Sell Big Fish Works’ entire portfolio of multi-media products, including print advertising, specialty publications, all digital offerings and commercial print

– Develop customer-focused presentations that encourage a mutual understanding about client needs and how Big Fish Works can assist them in business growth

– Be open to coaching by leaders

– Community involvement – our organization has strong roots in the communities we serve, and the employees we hire must epitomize professionalism, while possessing a fun, competitive drive to succeed

– Have the ability to learn new systems, software and selling techniques

– Exhibit exceptional attention to detail

– Be able to work independently and in a team environment

– Manage multiple projects and time effectively to meet deadlines

– Have a positive attitude that thrives in a team environment

– Embrace our organization’s core values: collaboration, community, integrity, passion and perseverance

– Reliable transportation is essential, along with maintaining a valid driver’s license and vehicle insurance. All laws must be followed at all times. Any change in driving privilege status or insurability must be reported to your supervisor immediately.

COMPENSATION/BENEFITS

This is a full-time, exempt position. Compensation includes base salary plus commission, with incentives that reward top sales performance. Great benefits package that includes contribution toward insurance offerings (health, life, dental, disability), PTO, 401k match program, comprehensive training, reimbursements toward mileage, use of computer tablet.

Please send resume, cover letter and salary expectations to: lhartmann@swpub.com (Laurie Hartmann, Southwest News Media)

Employment Type

Full-time