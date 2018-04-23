The Mitchell Daily Republic is hiring a fulltime Publisher to lead, manage and direct employees through planning, developing and implementing organizational goals and policies.

Responsibilities:

Leads and directs the employees of The Daily Republic through planning, developing and implementing organizational policies/goals.

Coordinates and leads activities of departments with special emphasis on Advertising, Editorial and Prepress to effect growing revenues and operational efficiency.

Provides a leadership role in the community/region promoting the Newspaper and Forum Communications Company.

Responsible for leading and directing the annual budget process.

Responsible for growing the business by generating revenue.

Supporting and promoting FCC Safety Initiatives as well as city, state and federal laws regarding safety.

Communicates and fosters the mission and core values of Forum Communications Company.

All other duties as assigned.

Requirements:

Related experience and examples of generating and growing revenue required.

Must possess strong communication skills, time management and organizational skills.

Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

Application Deadline: May 1, 2018

Apply online at www.forumcomm.com/careers.