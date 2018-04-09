Sports Reporter

Join an award winning newsroom!

The Echo Press in Alexandria, Minnesota is looking for a full-time reporter, primarily in sports, to join our team.

The Echo Press is a twice-weekly newspaper that provides its community with award-winning coverage, a strong online presence and top-quality targeted magazines.

This position offers opportunities to do a variety of things in a newsroom and build your skill set in a team setting, and flexible hours that include nights and weekends.

In addition to the desire to be part of a community newspaper, feature writing, proofreading and strong organizational skills are preferred.

We offer a healthy benefit package including PTO, paid holidays, medical, 401k and more!

Responsibilities include:

• Build a rapport with sources on assigned beats to develop stories and story ideas.

• Cover sporting events, write stories and post to the website the night of events.

• Manage content submitted by individuals and groups. Prepare this content for publication on our website and in our print editions.

Qualifications include:

• Bachelor’s degree or equivalent combination of education and experience.

• Excellent communication, organizational and social skills.

• Must have valid driver’s license with a driving record that is insurable by the company.

For application information visit www.forumcomm.com/careers

Deadline: April 27, 2018