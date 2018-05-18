Are you considering a sale? We have several buyers looking for strong community newspapers in the Midwest! Let’s discuss what your newspaper may be worth! Please give us a call for a free market appraisal with no obligation. Contact Julie Bergman (218) 230-8943 or julie@mediamergers.com For Sale: MN group revenues at $1.5 million, Weekly/Shopper at $700,000 in revenue. I also have several listings in Nebraska, Wisconsin and Illinois if you are considering relocating. Let’s talk!