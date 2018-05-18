Community Editor/Reporter: ABC Newspapers (Adams Publishing of East Central Minnesota), publishers of community newspapers in suburban Minneapolis, has an opening for a community editor/reporter. The editor will be based in our Coon Rapids office. The beat includes general reporting, county, school and city government news, features, religion, seniors and business news for the Blaine | Spring Lake Park Life. The successful candidate will have a degree in journalism or related area, and experience reporting for a newspaper in an internship or professionally. Entry level, full-time with benefits, including 401(k).

E-mail resume, writing, editing and layout samples and letter of interest to jonathan.young@ecm-inc.com (Email is preferred – use Community Editor Application in the subject line.)