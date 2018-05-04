Community Editor Wanted

Help tell the stories that affect people in local communities.

Can you write clearly and accurately? Do you have excellent grammarskills? Can you take digital photos? Can you manage mutliple

priorities on tight deadlines?

Herald Journal is seeking a full-time community editor to create content for its three weekly newspapers, with a primary focus on the

Dassel-Cokato area.

Assignments will include feature stories, meeting and event coverage,news stories, copywriting, and more. In addition to newspapers, we

produce special publications such as Farm Horizons.

Strong writing skills, attention to detail, the ability to take digital photos, and reliable transportation are required.

Online reporting and audience-building also required.

Local community knowledge/involvement necessary.

Send cover letter, resumé, and up to three writing samples to:

news@heraldjournal.com, attn: Ivan Raconteur, editor.