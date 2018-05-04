Editor – The Post Review

Editor: Adams Publishing of East Central Minnesota, publishers of community newspapers, has an opening for an editor. The position will be based in the Cambridge office. The beat includes general reporting, county, school and city government news, features, religion, seniors and business news. The editor will provide editorial management and reporting for The Post Review newspaper, print and online. The successful candidate will have a degree in journalism or related area, and experience reporting for a newspaper in an internship or professionally. This is a full-time position with benefits, including 401(k).

E-mail resume, writing, editing and layout samples and letter of interest to keith.anderson@ecm-inc.com (Email is preferred – use Editor Application in the subject line.)