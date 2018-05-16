Full-time Reporter positions

RiverTown Multimedia is accepting applications for fulltime news reporters. This position will be responsible for generating news content for multiple platforms under daily deadlines to serve web and weekly print readership. Responsible for producing video, developing and contributing to broader reporting projects, utilizing social media sites and contributing to multimedia content. This position will be located within the One Newsroom producing nine newspapers in southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin as part of Forum Communications Company.

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Receives assignments and develops own ideas into relevant news content.

Covers all breaking news with urgency and accuracy with the goal of always being first to report important, accurate, developing news on our digital platforms, including a heavy focus on video from scenes.

Follows prescribed editorial style and format standards, for multiple platforms.

Shares stories to FCC properties and collaborates with others on stories of regional interest.

Stays attuned to local, regional and state issues and their effects on local communities.

Attends community events and local and regional civic meetings as assigned.

Collaborates with the newsroom’s visual and design teams to ensure stories are presented to readers in the best possible way. May assist with page layout.

Use video, cellphone and camera equipment in reporting of stories.

May be responsible for blog content and contributes to relevant social media accounts.

Other duties as assigned.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, mass communication or a related field.

Professional experience writing, AP style preferred.

Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

Excellent communication skills, including the ability to listen, interview and take accurate notes and write accurate, clear and concise stories on deadline and under pressure in a rapidly changing environment.

Detail oriented with strong organizational skills with the ability to multitask.

Competency in word processing and content management systems.

Ability to handle sensitive and emotional situations, maintain confidentiality, balance demands, set priorities and manage multiple issues/projects at a time.

Knowledge of Freedom of Information Act, Open Meeting Law and libel laws.

Follow best practices and ethics of responsible journalism.

Video, cellphone and camera equipment use.

Must embrace peer-to-peer feedback and training.

To be considered for this position please upload resume and appropriate work samples when applying.

Link to apply:

https://www.appone.com/MainInfoReq.asp?R_ID=1983609