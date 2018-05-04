RiverTown Multimedia is seeking a dynamic and digital-savvy Multimedia Sales Consultant for our Woodbury/Cottage Grove, Minnesota, territory. A successful candidate must enjoy face-to-face advertising sales, prospecting, cold-calling, thoughtful preparation, learning, networking, and excellent customer service and follow up.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

● Sell multimedia advertising solutions to small and medium sized local businesses, with a proficiency in, and passion for, print and digital offerings.

● Grow market share with a designated account list through the combination of acquiring new business and increasing current client spend.

● Understand and possess a working knowledge of all product offerings and how they apply to and provide value to business goals – (Includes digital display, email marketing, Search SEO and SEM, Video, Native Content, Retargeting, Geo-fencing, direct mail, preprints and newspapers/ shoppers.)

● Prepare weekly and monthly sales strategies detailing new business development plans, prospecting targets, as well as activities needed to achieve sales goals.

● Dedicate a minimum of 25% (10 hours/week) of time to prospecting new business acquisition and approximately 35% (14 hours/week) to servicing, retaining and advancing existing clients.

● Complete thorough needs analysis for every client and makes clear connections between customer needs and product(s) offered, as well as lend expertise with the creative development of the campaign.

● Demonstrate ability to prepare and deliver customized presentations and maintain an acceptable presentation closing ratio.

● Provide market data, industry research, spec campaigns, and solutions for customers and prospects.

● Accurately identify, define, analyze and resolve problems. Follow through to ensure appropriate corrections are made, negotiate and process ad adjustments, as well as work closely with credit department to keep accounts current.

● Meet revenue goals and maintain an acceptable closing ratio.

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

● Two years sales experience in media or retail. (Media related preferred, but not necessary.)

● Bachelor degree from a four year college or university or equivalent

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITY:

● Positive, solution-oriented, team contributor attitude, and open to ongoing training.

● Excellent communication skills & strong computer skills.

● Thorough knowledge of digital solutions and ability to present to all prospective clientele

● Self-motivated, strong organizational skills and attention to detail.

● Time management skills while working in a fast paced, deadline driven environment that often includes multiple, concurrent projects.

CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, REGISTRATIONS:

● Must possess a valid driver’s license and a driving record that is insurable by the company.

● Must carry an acceptable level of vehicle insurance as required by the company.

We are committed to providing equal opportunity to individuals with disabilities who are qualified. We will provide reasonable accommodations for employees and applicants with disabilities who are qualified, unless doing so would cause undue hardship. A written request must be given to the Human Resources Director.

